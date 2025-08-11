Sungjae Im betting profile: BMW Championship
Sungjae Im of South Korea watches a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Im looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 11th at 6-under par.
Latest odds for Im at the BMW Championship.
Im's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|2023
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|2022
|T15
|70-69-67-71
|-7
|2021
|3
|67-65-66-67
|-23
|2020
|T56
|77-74-72-69
|+12
At the BMW Championship
- In Im's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished third at 23-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|71-64-71-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|64-64-73-71
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|71-71-67-75
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|67-73-71-73
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|68-77-76-75
|+16
|10.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|73-72-73-71
|+1
|68.750
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
- Im has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.352
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.880
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.560
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.148
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.179
|0.278
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.352 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.880 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
- Im's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.560 ranks third on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 1,172 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the BMW Championship.
