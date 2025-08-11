PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea watches a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)



    Sungjae Im returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Im looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 11th at 6-under par.

    Latest odds for Im at the BMW Championship.

    Im's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1168-70-73-71-6
    2023768-68-68-66-10
    2022T1570-69-67-71-7
    2021367-65-66-67-23
    2020T5677-74-72-69+12

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished third at 23-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1771-64-71-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2764-64-73-71-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5271-71-67-75E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6167-73-71-73+47.875
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5768-77-76-75+1610.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-68E--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1673-72-73-71+168.750

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
    • Im has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3520.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.880-0.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.5600.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1480.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.1790.278

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.352 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sports a -0.880 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
    • Im's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.560 ranks third on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 1,172 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 29th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

