Patrick Cantlay betting profile: BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Cantlay looks to recapture his winning form from 2022 and 2021, when he claimed back-to-back victories in this event.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the BMW Championship.

    Cantlay's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1371-68-72-72-5
    2023T1568-68-71-67-6
    2022168-68-65-69-14
    2021166-63-66-66-27
    2020T1271-68-75-69+3

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished first at 27-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT970-67-66-68-9--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3266-72-67-69-1424.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1267-68-68-69-8115.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1272-73-69-74E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT465-68-70-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1367-69-67-71-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3674-72-73-71+224.500

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 1.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3120.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6650.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0600.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.104-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.1401.037

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.665 ranks eighth on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.61% ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Cantlay sports a 0.312 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 81st.
    • On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08.
    • Cantlay ranks 21st in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.75% of the time, and 30th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.34%.
    • He has accumulated 1,275 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

