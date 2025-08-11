Patrick Cantlay betting profile: BMW Championship
Patrick Cantlay hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Cantlay looks to recapture his winning form from 2022 and 2021, when he claimed back-to-back victories in this event.
Latest odds for Cantlay at the BMW Championship.
Cantlay's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|71-68-72-72
|-5
|2023
|T15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|2022
|1
|68-68-65-69
|-14
|2021
|1
|66-63-66-66
|-27
|2020
|T12
|71-68-75-69
|+3
At the BMW Championship
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished first at 27-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|70-67-66-68
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|66-72-67-69
|-14
|24.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|67-68-68-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|72-73-69-74
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|65-68-70-65
|-12
|300.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|67-69-67-71
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|74-72-73-71
|+2
|24.500
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 1.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.312
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.665
|0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.060
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.104
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.140
|1.037
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.665 ranks eighth on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.61% ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Cantlay sports a 0.312 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 81st.
- On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08.
- Cantlay ranks 21st in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.75% of the time, and 30th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.34%.
- He has accumulated 1,275 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the BMW Championship.
