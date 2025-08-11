Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Vegas looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2021, where he finished tied for 38th at 10-under.
Latest odds for Vegas at the BMW Championship.
Vegas's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T38
|69-70-72-67
|-10
At the BMW Championship
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-69-69-67
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|10.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|67-71-70-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|74-67-71-66
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|74-70-72-77
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament
|T44
|74-73-73-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|64-70-73-72
|-5
|275.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|63-69-67-69
|-16
|58.500
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged 0.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.288
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.226
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.032
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.253
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.229
|0.232
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.288 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas is sporting a 0.226 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.48% of the time.
- Vegas has accumulated 783 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 56th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.