30M AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Jhonattan Vegas returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Vegas looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2021, where he finished tied for 38th at 10-under.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the BMW Championship.

    Vegas's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T3869-70-72-67-10

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Vegas's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Vegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1469-69-66-68-8--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4468-69-69-67-119.556
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5672-70-70-73+110.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5067-71-70-71-17.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3674-67-71-66-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4674-70-72-77+1316.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial TournamentT4474-73-73-76+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT564-70-73-72-5275.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1363-69-67-69-1658.500

    Vegas's recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Vegas has an average of 0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged 0.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2880.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2260.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.032-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.253-0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2290.232

    Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.288 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas is sporting a 0.226 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.48% of the time.
    • Vegas has accumulated 783 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 56th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

