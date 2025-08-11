Sam Burns betting profile: BMW Championship

Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sports a -0.146 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 66.12% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.862 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 23.58% of the time.