1H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns hits an approach shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Sam Burns hits an approach shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Burns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for second at 11-under.

    Latest odds for Burns at the BMW Championship.

    Burns's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T273-68-71-65-11
    2023T1571-70-62-71-6
    2022T1969-69-70-70-6
    2021864-70-65-70-19

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Burns's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Burns's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished eighth at 19-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Burns's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2870-71-66-68-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6171-64-67-74-84.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4570-69-72-72-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4767-71-72-68-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1767-71-67-69-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT772-65-69-78+4225.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP266-66-68-62-18300.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1276-65-75-72E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-70-72-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-70-67-73-530.250

    Burns's recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1130.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.1460.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green880.0120.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.8620.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8410.782

    Burns's advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sports a -0.146 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 66.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.862 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 23.58% of the time.
    • Burns has accumulated 1,266 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

