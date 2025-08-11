Sam Burns betting profile: BMW Championship
Sam Burns hits an approach shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Sam Burns returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Burns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for second at 11-under.
Latest odds for Burns at the BMW Championship.
Burns's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|73-68-71-65
|-11
|2023
|T15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|2022
|T19
|69-69-70-70
|-6
|2021
|8
|64-70-65-70
|-19
At the BMW Championship
- In Burns's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 11-under.
- Burns's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished eighth at 19-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Burns's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|70-71-66-68
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|71-64-67-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|67-71-67-69
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|72-65-69-78
|+4
|225.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P2
|66-66-68-62
|-18
|300.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|76-65-75-72
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-70-72-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|30.250
Burns's recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.113
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.146
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.012
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.862
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.841
|0.782
Burns's advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sports a -0.146 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 66.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns has delivered a 0.862 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 23.58% of the time.
- Burns has accumulated 1,266 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 24th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the BMW Championship.
