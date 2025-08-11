BMW Championship prop bets: Back Tommy Fleetwood to bounce back from (another) close call
Written by Mike Glasscott
The BMW Championship returns to Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, for the first time since 2021. It provides the ultimate challenge for 49 of the top 50 players in the FedExCup Playoffs standings to qualify for the TOUR Championship next week in Atlanta.
Here’s a look at some of the prop markets (and selections) that you should consider when rounding out your card this week in Baltimore as the postseason heats up. (Note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews visit DraftKings Network.)
Top 5
There was not much evidence that the rust from the rest affected the play of the inevitable Scottie Scheffler (-225 including ties) last week in Memphis. Missing a playoff by a shot, the No. 1 player in the FedExCup standings will have 72 more holes to claim his first BMW Championship and just his second FedExCup Playoffs victory in his career. Cashing in the top 10 in 12 consecutive events, investors will have to put up extra capital to make a dent.
Needing a massive payday to qualify for East Lake next week, I will shift my attention to Xander Schauffele (+300). He can erase a mundane regular season with his first foray inside the top five in 2025 with a big week. Sitting at No. 43 in the standings, the Californian will have no choice. In eight previous trips to East Lake Golf Club, he never finished worse than T7. Motivation to reach the promised land should be off the charts. Cameron Young (+450), who closed with 64 at TPC Southwind to earn fifth place, proved he was not satisfied with having his name removed from the list of best players not to win on TOUR. Riding a hot streak, he has not given a reason to jump off. Growing up in Maryland, Denny McCarthy (+1000) gets a home game this week.
Top 10
Rory McIlroy (-175) is the only other player outside Scheffler to be MINUS money in the top 10 market. Making his 15th start at the BMW Championship, he owns seven top-10 paydays and has hit the top 10 in three of the last four seasons. Bracketing the top-10 results were T12 and T11, and he won the 2012 event. McIlroy finished four shots out of the playoff at Caves Valley in 2021. Patrick Cantlay (+150) posted 261 on the par-72 at the time (par 70 in 2025) and won in a six-hole playoff. The 2025 edition will feature 60-plus yards added to the scorecard, and two par-5 holes will be converted to par-4 challenges. Cantlay found three rounds in the 60s last week in Memphis for his first top 10 since the Truist Championship in early May. I will ride the confluence.
Tommy Fleetwood (+130) will have to pick himself off the mat again, but he will do so after leading the field in fairways hit and tying for second in greens in regulation last week. Instead, I will turn my attention to Kurt Kitayama (+300). In a field of just 50 players, the values do not jump off the page, but I will lean on another player in form. The winner at the 3M three weeks ago added T31 at the Wyndham Championship and T9, including a round of 63 on Friday, in Memphis, Tennessee. Kitayama has plenty of ammunition in his driver to shorten this track and force his way into the top 30. He currently sits No. 37. Michael Kim (+600) is a wonderful longshot here. He navigates Torrey Pines, annually the longest track on TOUR, well over the years.
First-Round Leader
In the 2021 event, three players posted 64 and tied for the first-round lead. Two of them, Rory McIlroy (+1400) and Sam Burns (+3000), are in the field again for the 2025 edition. Cameron Young (+3000) posted the round of the day on Sunday last week with 64, followed by Justin Thomas (+2500), Hideki Matsuyama (+3500) and J.J. Spaun (+3000) with 65s. If Denny McCarthy (+5000) is going to surprise on Sunday, he will need to get off to a great start. A hot putter is never a bad angle to lean on in this market.
Will there be a hole-in-one?
The argument for playing "Yes" (+190) is based on the 2021 event. Viktor Hovland produced the only ace of the week at hole No. 3. The 2025 edition will have the same four par-3 holes on the scorecard, but they will all play 197 yards or more, including 220, 245 and 245 yards from the tips. I understand they will be able to move tee boxes to mix up the distances, but not many wedges will be on display. I know these guys are good, but there are only 49 of them in the field this week after Sepp Straka withdrew. There was no hole-in-one at TPC Southwind last week. Verdict: No (-275).
