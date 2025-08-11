BMW Championship prop bets: Back Tommy Fleetwood to bounce back from (another) close call

Tommy Fleetwood (+130) will have to pick himself off the mat again, but he will do so after leading the field in fairways hit and tying for second in greens in regulation last week. Instead, I will turn my attention to Kurt Kitayama (+300). In a field of just 50 players, the values do not jump off the page, but I will lean on another player in form. The winner at the 3M three weeks ago added T31 at the Wyndham Championship and T9, including a round of 63 on Friday, in Memphis, Tennessee. Kitayama has plenty of ammunition in his driver to shorten this track and force his way into the top 30. He currently sits No. 37. Michael Kim (+600) is a wonderful longshot here. He navigates Torrey Pines, annually the longest track on TOUR, well over the years.