20M AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley plays a shot during the Pro-Am prior to the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 06, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)



    Keegan Bradley returns to defend his title at the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Bradley aims to replicate his success from last year's tournament where he emerged victorious with a score of 12-under par.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the BMW Championship.

    Bradley's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024166-68-70-72-12
    2023T2971-68-71-68-2
    2022T5864-74-73-76+3
    2021T6067-76-72-70-3

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 12-under.
    

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4472-70-69-67-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-67-70-71-434.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-71-67-1213.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship164-70-63-68-15700.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3373-70-72-74+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT769-76-68-74-1176.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-72-68-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3064-72-68-71-530.250
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-69-67-72-950.000

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3510.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.271-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4400.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0680.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.9940.614

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.351 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sports a 0.271 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Bradley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.440 ranks eighth on TOUR this season.
    • He currently ranks 10th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,749 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

