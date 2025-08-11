Keegan Bradley betting profile: BMW Championship

Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.351 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sports a 0.271 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

Bradley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.440 ranks eighth on TOUR this season.