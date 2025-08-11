Keegan Bradley betting profile: BMW Championship
Keegan Bradley plays a shot during the Pro-Am prior to the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 06, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley returns to defend his title at the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Bradley aims to replicate his success from last year's tournament where he emerged victorious with a score of 12-under par.
Latest odds for Bradley at the BMW Championship.
Bradley's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|2023
|T29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|2022
|T58
|64-74-73-76
|+3
|2021
|T60
|67-76-72-70
|-3
At the BMW Championship
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 12-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|72-70-69-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-67-70-71
|-4
|34.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-71-67
|-12
|13.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|1
|64-70-63-68
|-15
|700.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|73-70-72-74
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|69-76-68-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-72-68-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|64-72-68-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-67-72
|-9
|50.000
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.351
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.271
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.440
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.068
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.994
|0.614
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.351 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sports a 0.271 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Bradley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.440 ranks eighth on TOUR this season.
- He currently ranks 10th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,749 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the BMW Championship.
