Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: BMW Championship
Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie at the 13th hole during the final round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Fleetwood looks to improve upon his T5 finish from last year's tournament where he shot 8-under.
Latest odds for Fleetwood at the BMW Championship.
Fleetwood's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|72-69-70-69
|-8
|2023
|T25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
At the BMW Championship
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 8-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|63-64-69-69
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|18.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|66-65-63-72
|-14
|375.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|72-75-72-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-76-70
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|68-68-67-65
|-12
|300.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|7
|67-66-68-70
|-13
|225.000
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 1.124 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.297
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.663
|0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.275
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.258
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.492
|1.124
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.297 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood is sporting a 0.663 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fleetwood is delivering a 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
- Fleetwood has accumulated 1,783 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking ninth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the BMW Championship.
