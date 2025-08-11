PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie at the 13th hole during the final round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Fleetwood looks to improve upon his T5 finish from last year's tournament where he shot 8-under.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the BMW Championship.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T572-69-70-69-8
    2023T2570-67-69-71-3

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT363-64-69-69-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1673-68-69-67-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-67-71-68-418.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT266-65-63-72-14375.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1672-75-72-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT467-67-70-68-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4170-70-76-70+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT468-68-67-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage767-66-68-70-13225.000

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 1.124 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2970.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6630.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.2750.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.2580.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.4921.124

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.297 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood is sporting a 0.663 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood is delivering a 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
    • Fleetwood has accumulated 1,783 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking ninth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    FedEx St. Jude Championship

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    2

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    -16

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T3

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    5

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    5

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T6

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1
