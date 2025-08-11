PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Conners looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 4-under.

    Latest odds for Conners at the BMW Championship.

    Conners' recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2268-70-73-73-4
    2023T1067-70-67-69-7
    2022T568-67-70-69-10
    2021T2270-70-69-65-14
    2020T3376-69-70-72+7

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 10-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5071-68-70-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1074-69-66-66-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4770-69-71-68-29.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenW/D72-74-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-66-66-68-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-73-71-75+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-68-74-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-71-66-67-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-71-71-68-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT868-70-70-75-5188.750

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4130.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3120.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.120-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1630.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7680.216

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners is sporting a 0.312 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners is delivering a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.92% of the time.
    • Conners has accumulated 1,620 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    FedEx St. Jude Championship

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    2

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    -16

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T3

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    5

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    5

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T6

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1
