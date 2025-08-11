Corey Conners betting profile: BMW Championship
Corey Conners of Canada hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Corey Conners returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Conners looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 4-under.
Conners' recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|68-70-73-73
|-4
|2023
|T10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|2022
|T5
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|2021
|T22
|70-70-69-65
|-14
|2020
|T33
|76-69-70-72
|+7
At the BMW Championship
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 10-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|71-68-70-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|74-69-66-66
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|70-69-71-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|72-74-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-66-66-68
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-73-71-75
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-71-66-67
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-71-71-68
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|68-70-70-75
|-5
|188.750
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.413
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.312
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.120
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.163
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.768
|0.216
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners is sporting a 0.312 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners is delivering a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.92% of the time.
- Conners has accumulated 1,620 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the BMW Championship.
