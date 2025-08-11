PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for fifth at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Kim at the BMW Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T569-70-71-70-8
    2023T3171-69-69-71E
    20226778-70-68-78+10
    2021T2974-71-65-66-12

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1465-69-69-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-68-69-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1165-67-72-65-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8468-68-75-73-41.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4268-74-74-76+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3170-77-74-72+526.714

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.760 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3070.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4140.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3520.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.371-0.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7020.760

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.414 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 882 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 46th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

