Si Woo Kim betting profile: BMW Championship

Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.414 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.73% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.