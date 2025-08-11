Si Woo Kim betting profile: BMW Championship
Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for fifth at 8-under.
Latest odds for Kim at the BMW Championship.
Kim's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|2023
|T31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|2022
|67
|78-70-68-78
|+10
|2021
|T29
|74-71-65-66
|-12
At the BMW Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 8-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|65-69-69-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-68-69
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|65-67-72-65
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|84
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|1.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|68-74-74-76
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|70-77-74-72
|+5
|26.714
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.760 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.307
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.414
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.352
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.371
|-0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.702
|0.760
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.414 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 882 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 46th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the BMW Championship.
