Sepp Straka betting profile: BMW Championship

Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka is sporting a 0.780 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 70.45% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Straka is delivering a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.92% of the time.