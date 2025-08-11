PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria hits an approach shot on the first hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sepp Straka of Austria hits an approach shot on the first hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Straka looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Straka at the BMW Championship.

    Straka's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1372-70-69-72-5
    2023T3771-74-71-66+2
    2022T2872-72-68-68-4

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1768-67-68-70-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-70-71E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open764-69-70-67-1090.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4574-71-67-68E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-73+11--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-66-70-5350.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship163-67-66-68-16700.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-70-67-67-1090.000

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 0.901 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3070.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7800.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.0640.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.3620.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3850.901

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka is sporting a 0.780 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 70.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka is delivering a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.92% of the time.
    • Straka currently ranks third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,595 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    WiretoWire: Rose blooms at FedEx St. Jude

    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Purse breakdown: BMW Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Recap FedExCup drama as top 50 solidified at FedEx St. Jude

    Latest
    Official

    FedEx St. Jude Championship

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    2

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    -16

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T3

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    5

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    5

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T6

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW