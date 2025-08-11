Sepp Straka betting profile: BMW Championship
Sepp Straka of Austria hits an approach shot on the first hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Straka looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th at 5-under.
Latest odds for Straka at the BMW Championship.
Straka's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|2023
|T37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|2022
|T28
|72-72-68-68
|-4
At the BMW Championship
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|68-67-68-70
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-70-71
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|7
|64-69-70-67
|-10
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|74-71-67-68
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-66-70
|-5
|350.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|1
|63-67-66-68
|-16
|700.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-70-67-67
|-10
|90.000
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 0.901 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.307
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.780
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.064
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.362
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.385
|0.901
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka is sporting a 0.780 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 70.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka is delivering a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.92% of the time.
- Straka currently ranks third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,595 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the BMW Championship.
