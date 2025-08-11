PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Schauffele looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for fifth at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the BMW Championship.

    Schauffele's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T569-73-67-71-8
    2023T871-65-67-68-9
    2022T367-69-66-71-11
    2021T4967-68-75-71-7
    2020T2573-70-74-69+6

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 11-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2268-72-65-69-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-69-66-68-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT868-66-71-66-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6169-72-68-75+47.875
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-74-71-69+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-69-74-76+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2872-71-72-68-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-69-69-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1869-68-71-67-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT873-69-70-71-5188.750

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged 0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0260.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6560.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.0240.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.135-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5190.655

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.656 ranks 10th on TOUR this season.
    • He is averaging 312.2 yards in Driving Distance, ranking 28th on TOUR.
    • Schauffele has accumulated 953 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 42nd in the standings.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 66.87%, ranking 73rd on TOUR.
    • Schauffele is breaking par on 21.83% of holes played, ranking 85th in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

