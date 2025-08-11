Xander Schauffele betting profile: BMW Championship
Xander Schauffele watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Schauffele looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for fifth at 8-under.
Latest odds for Schauffele at the BMW Championship.
Schauffele's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|2023
|T8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|2022
|T3
|67-69-66-71
|-11
|2021
|T49
|67-68-75-71
|-7
|2020
|T25
|73-70-74-69
|+6
At the BMW Championship
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 8-under.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 11-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|68-72-65-69
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-69-66-68
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|69-72-68-75
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-74-71-69
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-69-74-76
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|72-71-72-68
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|73-69-70-71
|-5
|188.750
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.026
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.656
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.024
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.135
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.519
|0.655
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.656 ranks 10th on TOUR this season.
- He is averaging 312.2 yards in Driving Distance, ranking 28th on TOUR.
- Schauffele has accumulated 953 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 42nd in the standings.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 66.87%, ranking 73rd on TOUR.
- Schauffele is breaking par on 21.83% of holes played, ranking 85th in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the BMW Championship.
