44M AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover plays a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 8, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Lucas Glover plays a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 8, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Glover looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 4-under.

    Latest odds for Glover at the BMW Championship.

    Glover's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2270-67-69-70-4
    20226675-70-71-76+8
    2021T3868-67-73-70-10

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 38th at 10-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-66-69-73-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-72-68-69-647
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT572-64-68-64-1690
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-67-67-68-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-77+11--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2268-72-64-72-436.5
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3771-70-69-75+123.5
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6672-70-70-72+46.625

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Glover has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.479 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged 0.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1470.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.5060.727
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2210.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.290-0.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5830.706

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover is sporting a 0.506 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
    • Glover has accumulated 1,191 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 27th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

