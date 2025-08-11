Lucas Glover betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover plays a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 8, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Lucas Glover returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Glover looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 4-under.
Latest odds for Glover at the BMW Championship.
Glover's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|2022
|66
|75-70-71-76
|+8
|2021
|T38
|68-67-73-70
|-10
At the BMW Championship
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 38th at 10-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-66-69-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-72-68-69
|-6
|47
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|72-64-68-64
|-16
|90
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-67-67-68
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|68-72-64-72
|-4
|36.5
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|71-70-69-75
|+1
|23.5
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|72-70-70-72
|+4
|6.625
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Glover has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.479 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged 0.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.147
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.506
|0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.221
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.290
|-0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.583
|0.706
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover is sporting a 0.506 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
- Glover has accumulated 1,191 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 27th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.