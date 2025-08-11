PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England hits an approach shot on the second hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th at 1-under.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the BMW Championship.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2874-72-71-70-1
    2023T266-67-66-66-15
    2022T4869-73-71-71E
    2020T670-75-68-67E

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3267-71-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT867-69-64-67-1380.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-66-71-69-11300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT469-63-69-67-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-67-68-67-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-72-63-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3874-73-72-72+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3176-73-76-68+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2368-70-68-68-640.000

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.762 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1220.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.0950.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.1080.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.3200.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6451.762

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.122 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 0.095 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick has accumulated 1,017 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

