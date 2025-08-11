Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: BMW Championship

Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.122 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 0.095 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.98% of the time.