Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: BMW Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th at 1-under.
Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the BMW Championship.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T28
|74-72-71-70
|-1
|2023
|T2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|2022
|T48
|69-73-71-71
|E
|2020
|T6
|70-75-68-67
|E
At the BMW Championship
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|67-69-64-67
|-13
|80.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-66-71-69
|-11
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|69-63-69-67
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|75.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-72-63-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|74-73-72-72
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|76-73-76-68
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|40.000
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.762 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.122
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.095
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.108
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.320
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.645
|1.762
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.122 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 0.095 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick has accumulated 1,017 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the BMW Championship.
