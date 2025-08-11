PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Harry Hall of England hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall will tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17 in the 2025 BMW Championship. This marks Hall's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hall at the BMW Championship.

    At the BMW Championship

    • This is Hall's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2264-72-69-69-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-69-69-65-1152.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2873-67-68-71-540.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1767-64-74-69-647.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-68-69-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT969-68-69-65-9151.667
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2466-70-67-66-1135.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-67-70-68-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-72-71-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-69-68-68-1025.511

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 1.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.056-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.0190.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3560.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.8900.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1711.462

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.056 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.019 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.890 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.47, and he ranks second by breaking par 25.78% of the time.
    • Hall has accumulated 929 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 44th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    WiretoWire: Rose blooms at FedEx St. Jude

    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Purse breakdown: BMW Championship

    Latest
    Official

    FedEx St. Jude Championship

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    2

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    -16

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T3

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    5

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    5

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T6

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW