Harry Hall betting profile: BMW Championship
Harry Hall of England hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Harry Hall will tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17 in the 2025 BMW Championship. This marks Hall's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Hall at the BMW Championship.
At the BMW Championship
- This is Hall's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|64-72-69-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-69-69-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T28
|73-67-68-71
|-5
|40.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|67-64-74-69
|-6
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-68-69
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|151.667
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|25.511
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.056
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.019
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.356
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.890
|0.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.171
|1.462
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.056 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.019 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.890 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.47, and he ranks second by breaking par 25.78% of the time.
- Hall has accumulated 929 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the BMW Championship.
