Harry Hall betting profile: BMW Championship

Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.056 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.019 mark that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.890 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.47, and he ranks second by breaking par 25.78% of the time.