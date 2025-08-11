Scottie Scheffler betting profile: BMW Championship

Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.727 ranks first on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 60th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler sports a 1.292 mark that ranks first on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.59% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranks first by breaking par 26.14% of the time.

Scheffler leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4,806 points.