Scottie Scheffler betting profile: BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler hits an approach shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Scheffler looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the BMW Championship.

    Scheffler's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3371-72-74-72+1
    2023T266-69-64-66-15
    2022T368-67-68-70-11
    2021T2273-66-68-67-14
    2020T2075-72-72-66+5

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT367-66-65-67-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship168-64-67-68-17750.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-68-69-67-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT662-69-72-65-12250.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT773-71-70-70+4225.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday170-70-68-70-10700.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT468-71-64-69-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship169-68-65-71-11750.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson161-63-66-63-31500.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-70-68-70-12175.000

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top 10 ten times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 2.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.7270.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2921.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2430.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.3940.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.6562.255

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.727 ranks first on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler sports a 1.292 mark that ranks first on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranks first by breaking par 26.14% of the time.
    • Scheffler leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4,806 points.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.78% ranks first on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

