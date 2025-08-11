Scottie Scheffler betting profile: BMW Championship
Scottie Scheffler hits an approach shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Scheffler looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd.
Scheffler's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|71-72-74-72
|+1
|2023
|T2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|2022
|T3
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|2021
|T22
|73-66-68-67
|-14
|2020
|T20
|75-72-72-66
|+5
At the BMW Championship
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 1-over.
- Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|67-66-65-67
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|750.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|62-69-72-65
|-12
|250.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|73-71-70-70
|+4
|225.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|700.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|68-71-64-69
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|1
|69-68-65-71
|-11
|750.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|61-63-66-63
|-31
|500.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-70-68-70
|-12
|175.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top 10 ten times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.727
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.292
|1.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.243
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.394
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.656
|2.255
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.727 ranks first on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler sports a 1.292 mark that ranks first on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranks first by breaking par 26.14% of the time.
- Scheffler leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4,806 points.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.78% ranks first on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the BMW Championship.
