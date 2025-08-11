Nick Taylor betting profile: BMW Championship
Nick Taylor of Canada talks with his caddie before hitting an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Taylor looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished 47th with a score of 10-over.
Latest odds for Taylor at the BMW Championship.
Taylor's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|2020
|T51
|75-72-73-71
|+11
At the BMW Championship
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished 47th after posting a score of 10-over.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-66-73-69
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-71-70-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|66-65-69-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|69-68-74-73
|-4
|325.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
- Taylor has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.666 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 1.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.002
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.546
|0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.082
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.189
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.814
|1.256
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.546 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Taylor sports a 0.082 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
- Taylor has accumulated 1,438 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 18th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the BMW Championship.
