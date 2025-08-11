Nick Taylor betting profile: BMW Championship

Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.546 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Taylor sports a 0.082 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.37% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.