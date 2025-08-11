PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
37M AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada talks with his caddie before hitting an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)



    Nick Taylor returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Taylor looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished 47th with a score of 10-over.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the BMW Championship.

    Taylor's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20234771-72-74-73+10
    2020T5175-72-73-71+11

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished 47th after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4467-71-72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-68+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-66-73-69-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1766-68-69-71-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-71-70-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1366-65-69-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday469-68-74-73-4325.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-68-67-71-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.666 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 1.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.0020.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5460.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.082-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.1890.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8141.256

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.546 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Taylor sports a 0.082 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 69.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
    • Taylor has accumulated 1,438 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 18th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

