1H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama watches a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Kitayama looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 4-over par.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the BMW Championship.

    Kitayama's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4176-68-72-68+4
    2022T1971-66-72-69-6

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 19th at 6-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT969-63-72-67-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3167-66-72-68-725.000
    July 27, 20253M Open165-71-60-65-23500.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-67-66-67-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-68-72-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2269-67-67-73-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT566-65-68-68-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.663 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 1.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5070.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4001.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.128-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.249-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.7871.768

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.507 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama is sporting a 0.400 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama is delivering a -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 3rd by breaking par 25.54% of the time.
    • Kitayama has accumulated 842 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

