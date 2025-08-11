Kurt Kitayama betting profile: BMW Championship
Kurt Kitayama watches a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Kitayama looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 41st at 4-over par.
Latest odds for Kitayama at the BMW Championship.
Kitayama's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|2022
|T19
|71-66-72-69
|-6
At the BMW Championship
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 4-over.
- Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 19th at 6-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|69-63-72-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|67-66-72-68
|-7
|25.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|1
|65-71-60-65
|-23
|500.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-67-66-67
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-68-72
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|69-67-67-73
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|66-65-68-68
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.663 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 1.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.507
|0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.400
|1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.128
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.249
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.787
|1.768
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.507 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama is sporting a 0.400 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama is delivering a -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 3rd by breaking par 25.54% of the time.
- Kitayama has accumulated 842 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the BMW Championship.
