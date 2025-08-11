Ryan Gerard betting profile: BMW Championship
Ryan Gerard of the United States lines up a putt during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard will tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17 for the 2025 BMW Championship. This marks Gerard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Gerard at the BMW Championship.
At the BMW Championship
- This is Gerard's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|67-70-75-73
|+5
|2.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|67-68-68-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-71-69-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|72-74-69-79
|+14
|13.050
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|76-69-72-74
|+3
|45.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|67-72-73-73
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|66-72-72-70
|-4
|143.333
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged -0.326 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.211
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.452
|0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.074
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.251
|-1.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.485
|-0.326
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports a 0.452 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
- Gerard has accumulated 1,158 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 31st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the BMW Championship.
