1H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States lines up a putt during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard will tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17 for the 2025 BMW Championship. This marks Gerard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the BMW Championship.

    At the BMW Championship

    • This is Gerard's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-69-73-66-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7467-70-75-73+52.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4167-68-68-73-1213.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-71-69-72+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5072-74-69-79+1413.050
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2376-69-72-74+345.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7367-72-73-73+52.650
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT866-72-72-70-4143.333

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged -0.326 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2110.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4520.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.074-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.251-1.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.485-0.326

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports a 0.452 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
    • Gerard has accumulated 1,158 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 31st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW