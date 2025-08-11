Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: BMW Championship
Jacob Bridgeman hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman is set to tee off at the BMW Championship, taking place at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, from Aug. 14-17, 2025. This marks Bridgeman's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Bridgeman at the BMW Championship.
At the BMW Championship
- This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-64-71-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|2.400
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-68-68-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|73-69-69-70
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|73-71-71-78
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.593 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.057
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.085
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.063
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.552
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.472
|0.593
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.057 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a -0.085 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 64.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 1,111 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 33rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the BMW Championship.
