1H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman is set to tee off at the BMW Championship, taking place at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, from Aug. 14-17, 2025. This marks Bridgeman's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the BMW Championship.

    At the BMW Championship

    • This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-64-71-69-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-69-68-71-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7571-68-71-76+62.400
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-68-68-64-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-65-70-70-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5273-69-69-70+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3173-71-71-78+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-74+8--

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 0.593 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.057-0.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.0850.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0630.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5520.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4720.593

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.057 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a -0.085 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 64.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
    • Bridgeman has accumulated 1,111 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 33rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

