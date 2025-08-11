PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Åberg looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for second at 11-under.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the BMW Championship.

    Åberg's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T272-63-71-71-11

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT967-67-70-67-9--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-67-68-70-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-65-71-68-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3671-69-69-69-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1368-68-65-66-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1675-71-77-66+168.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6066-71-75-69+18.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5469-71-71-70-39.536

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 9-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 0.846 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5230.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1390.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.193-0.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0190.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4490.846

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.523 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.139 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
    • Åberg has accumulated 1,559 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 14th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

