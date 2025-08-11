Ludvig Åberg betting profile: BMW Championship

Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.523 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.139 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.