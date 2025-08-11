Ludvig Åberg betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Åberg looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for second at 11-under.
Latest odds for Åberg at the BMW Championship.
Åberg's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|72-63-71-71
|-11
At the BMW Championship
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 11-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|67-67-70-67
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-67-68-70
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-65-71-68
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|68-68-65-66
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|75-71-77-66
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|66-71-75-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-71-71-70
|-3
|9.536
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 9-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 0.846 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.523
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.139
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.193
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.019
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.449
|0.846
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.523 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.139 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
- Åberg has accumulated 1,559 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 14th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.