Brian Harman betting profile: BMW Championship
Brian Harman hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Brian Harman returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Harman looks to improve upon his 25th-place finish from last year's tournament where he shot 3-under par.
Latest odds for Harman at the BMW Championship.
Harman's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|25
|72-69-71-73
|-3
|2023
|T5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|2022
|T35
|72-71-68-71
|-2
|2021
|T29
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|2020
|T12
|72-73-69-69
|+3
At the BMW Championship
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished 25th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 11-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|67-68-72-67
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|69-65-73-68
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|69-65-74-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|8
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|200.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|71-76-75-76
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-73-66-74
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|71-72-76-71
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|69-70-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|66-69-66-69
|-14
|312.500
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
- Harman has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.028
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.082
|-0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.140
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.117
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.203
|-0.082
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a -0.082 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 20.60% of the time.
- Harman has accumulated 1,413 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the BMW Championship.
