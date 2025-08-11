Brian Harman betting profile: BMW Championship

Harman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.

Harman has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.