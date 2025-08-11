PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Brian Harman betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)



    Brian Harman returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Harman looks to improve upon his 25th-place finish from last year's tournament where he shot 3-under par.

    Latest odds for Harman at the BMW Championship.

    Harman's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20242572-69-71-73-3
    2023T565-68-67-69-11
    2022T3572-71-68-71-2
    2021T2969-69-70-68-12
    2020T1272-73-69-69+3

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished 25th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 11-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2267-68-72-67-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1069-65-73-68-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5069-65-74-71-17.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship866-71-65-68-10200.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5971-76-75-76+189.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-73-66-74E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6071-72-76-71+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4669-70-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT366-69-66-69-14312.500

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
    • Harman has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0280.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.082-0.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1400.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1170.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.203-0.082

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a -0.082 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 20.60% of the time.
    • Harman has accumulated 1,413 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

