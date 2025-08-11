Akshay Bhatia betting profile: BMW Championship
Akshay Bhatia watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 45th at 5-over par.
Bhatia's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|45
|72-68-76-77
|+5
At the BMW Championship
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished 45th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|62-69-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|66-66-63-75
|-14
|34.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|34.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-70-70-65
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-70-68-74
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|70-69-80-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-66-69-74
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Bhatia has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.609 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.026
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.602
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.234
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.308
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.702
|0.609
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.602 ranks 13th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 67.66% ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Bhatia is averaging 0.026, ranking 98th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 135th.
- On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59.
- Bhatia ranks 12th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting 24.35% of the time. He also ranks 97th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.06%.
- With 909 FedExCup Regular Season points, Bhatia currently ranks 45th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the BMW Championship.
