Akshay Bhatia betting profile: BMW Championship

Bhatia's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.602 ranks 13th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 67.66% ranks 53rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Bhatia is averaging 0.026, ranking 98th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 135th.

On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59.

Bhatia ranks 12th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting 24.35% of the time. He also ranks 97th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.06%.