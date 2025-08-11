PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)



    Akshay Bhatia returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 45th at 5-over par.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the BMW Championship.

    Bhatia's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20244572-68-76-77+5

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished 45th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT662-69-70-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2566-66-63-75-1434.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3073-68-70-69-434.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-70-70-65-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-70-68-74+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-74+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1670-69-80-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-66-69-74-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-74+2--

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.609 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0260.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.6020.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.234-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.308-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7020.609

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.602 ranks 13th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 67.66% ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Bhatia is averaging 0.026, ranking 98th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 135th.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59.
    • Bhatia ranks 12th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting 24.35% of the time. He also ranks 97th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.06%.
    • With 909 FedExCup Regular Season points, Bhatia currently ranks 45th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

