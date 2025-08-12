Viktor Hovland betting profile: BMW Championship
Viktor Hovland of Norway watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Hovland looks to recapture his 2023 form, where he secured victory with an impressive 17-under par performance.
Latest odds for Hovland at the BMW Championship.
Hovland's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|2023
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|2022
|T35
|73-69-75-65
|-2
|2021
|T17
|70-69-68-66
|-15
|2020
|T40
|71-73-73-71
|+8
At the BMW Championship
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 17-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|74-68-67-67
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|73-69-73-73
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-72-67-67
|-8
|67.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|66-75-63
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|3
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|350.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-73-75-70
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-72-71
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-70-71-70
|E
|9.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-69-73-73
|-2
|50.000
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 2-over.
- Hovland has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 1.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.080
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.937
|0.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.156
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.103
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.758
|1.182
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.080 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland is sporting a 0.937 mark that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland is delivering a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
- Hovland has accumulated 1,210 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 26th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the BMW Championship.
