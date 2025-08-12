PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland of Norway watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Hovland looks to recapture his 2023 form, where he secured victory with an impressive 17-under par performance.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the BMW Championship.

    Hovland's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2671-71-71-73-2
    2023169-68-65-61-17
    2022T3573-69-75-65-2
    2021T1770-69-68-66-15
    2020T4071-73-73-71+8

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 17-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3274-68-67-67-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6373-69-73-73+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-72-67-67-867.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D66-75-63-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open371-68-70-73+2350.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-73-75-70+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-72-71-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-70-71-70E9.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-68-68-69-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2171-69-73-73-250.000

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 2-over.
    • Hovland has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has averaged 1.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.080-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.9370.831
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.1560.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.1030.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7581.182

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.080 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland is sporting a 0.937 mark that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hovland is delivering a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
    • Hovland has accumulated 1,210 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 26th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Sungjae Im betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Justin Rose betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Ludvig Åberg betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    FedEx St. Jude Championship

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    2

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    -16

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T3

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    5

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    5

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T6

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW