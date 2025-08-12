Viktor Hovland betting profile: BMW Championship

Hovland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 2-over.

Hovland has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.