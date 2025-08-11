Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: BMW Championship
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits an approach shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Matsuyama looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew after the first round.
Latest odds for Matsuyama at the BMW Championship.
Matsuyama's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|67
|-
|2023
|WD
|71
|-
|2022
|T35
|70-67-71-74
|-2
|2021
|T46
|67-69-72-71
|-9
|2020
|T3
|67-73-69-69
|-2
At the BMW Championship
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 67.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for third at 2-under par.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|70-66-67-67
|-10
|44.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|74-69-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|69-69-73-65
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|74-73-77-68
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|74-75-74-71
|+6
|22.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-72-63-73
|-7
|58.000
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.472 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 1.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.164
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.621
|1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.468
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.109
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.033
|1.008
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.621 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Matsuyama is sporting a 0.468 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR.
- On the greens, Matsuyama is delivering a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54.
- Matsuyama ranks 31st in Par Breakers at 23.27% and 37th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.64%.
- He has accumulated 1,309 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the BMW Championship.
