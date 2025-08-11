PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits an approach shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Matsuyama looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew after the first round.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the BMW Championship.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD67-
    2023WD71-
    2022T3570-67-71-74-2
    2021T4667-69-72-71-9
    2020T367-73-69-69-2

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 67.
    • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for third at 2-under par.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-70-69-65-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1970-66-67-67-1044.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1674-69-68-66-766.143
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1367-66-70-67-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3069-69-73-65-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4274-73-77-68+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3874-75-74-71+622.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-69-67-73-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-72-63-73-758.000

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.472 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 1.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.164-0.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.6211.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4680.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.109-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0331.008

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.621 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Matsuyama is sporting a 0.468 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama is delivering a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54.
    • Matsuyama ranks 31st in Par Breakers at 23.27% and 37th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.64%.
    • He has accumulated 1,309 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

