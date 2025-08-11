PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Jason Day betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia hits an approach shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)



    Jason Day returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Day looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 1-over.

    Latest odds for Day at the BMW Championship.

    Day's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3378-69-71-71+1
    2023T4569-74-74-70+7
    20206476-74-76-68+14

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Day's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-68-71-72+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-66-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT466-66-67-68-13312.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-72-73+842.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-70-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT870-70-71-72-5188.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2770-66-69-66-929.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT876-64-69-74-5175.000

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • Day has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged 0.680 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0970.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.048-0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1630.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1660.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3780.680

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a -0.048 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day is delivering a 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
    • Day has accumulated 1,070 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

