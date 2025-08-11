Jason Day betting profile: BMW Championship
Jason Day of Australia hits an approach shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Jason Day returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Day looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 1-over.
Latest odds for Day at the BMW Championship.
Day's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|78-69-71-71
|+1
|2023
|T45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|2020
|64
|76-74-76-68
|+14
At the BMW Championship
- In Day's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 1-over.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-68-71-72
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|66-66-67-68
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|70-70-71-72
|-5
|188.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-69-66
|-9
|29.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|76-64-69-74
|-5
|175.000
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Day has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.680 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.097
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.048
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.163
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.166
|0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.378
|0.680
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a -0.048 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day is delivering a 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
- Day has accumulated 1,070 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the BMW Championship.
