Jason Day betting profile: BMW Championship

Day has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.

Day has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.