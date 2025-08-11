Cam Young betting profile: BMW Championship

Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young has sported a -0.227 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 63.26% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.56% of the time.