Cam Young betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Cameron Young plays a shot during the Pro-Am prior to the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 06, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Cam Young returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Young looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 43rd at 4-over par.
Latest odds for Young at the BMW Championship.
Young's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|75-71-69-77
|+4
|2023
|T15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|2022
|T23
|67-68-72-72
|-5
At the BMW Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 6-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|69-65-71-64
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-22
|500.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|65-73-71-72
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-74-69-70
|+3
|300.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|122.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|77-72-72-71
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|73-69-71-74
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-70-68-66
|-10
|187.500
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Young has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.307
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.227
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.088
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.643
|1.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.635
|1.621
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young has sported a -0.227 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 63.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.56% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 1,464 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.