PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Cam Young betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young plays a shot during the Pro-Am prior to the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 06, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cameron Young plays a shot during the Pro-Am prior to the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 06, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Cam Young returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Young looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 43rd at 4-over par.

    Latest odds for Young at the BMW Championship.

    Young's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4375-71-69-77+4
    2023T1567-71-68-68-6
    2022T2367-68-72-72-5

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 6-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship569-65-71-64-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship163-62-65-68-22500.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4668-69-69-71-119.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5265-73-71-72+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT470-74-69-70+3300.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT468-66-65-65-16122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2577-72-72-71+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4773-69-71-74+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-70-68-66-10187.500

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 1.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3070.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.2270.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.088-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6431.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6351.621

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young has sported a -0.227 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 63.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.56% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 1,464 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Xander Schauffele betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Sepp Straka betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Collin Morikawa betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    FedEx St. Jude Championship

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    2

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    -16

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T3

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    5

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    5

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T6

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW