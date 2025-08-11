Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler favored over Rory McIlroy at BMW Championship

J.J. Spaun (+3000) locked up a spot on the Ryder Cup team as an automatic qualifier after falling short in a playoff to Justin Rose (+4000) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Rose also claimed a spot on the European roster as an automatic qualifier. Both men are ranked second on the Ryder Cup points list, and both lost a playoff to Rory McIlroy earlier in the season. Spaun, the winner of the U.S. Open, was the runner-up at THE PLAYERS Championship to McIlroy. Rose, at age 45, becomes the oldest European to win on TOUR in the modern era, and finished second to McIlroy at the Masters. Cameron Young (+3000), fresh off his first TOUR victory at the Wyndham Championship, closed with 63, the round of the day on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude, to earn fifth-place money in Memphis, and is hotter than the weather. U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley (+4500), making his 13th appearance, is the event’s defending champion from 2024 at Castle Pines and also won the 2018 title at Aronimink Golf Club.