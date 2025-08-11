Rickie Fowler betting profile: BMW Championship

Fowler has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Fowler has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.