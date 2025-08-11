Rickie Fowler betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Rickie Fowler watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Fowler looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 25th at 3-under.
Latest odds for Fowler at the BMW Championship.
Fowler's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
At the BMW Championship
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|66-69-66-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-70-68-68
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-72-70-65
|-8
|100.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|65-72-67-66
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|70-77-64-67
|-2
|21.625
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-73-69-73
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|70-64-67-74
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 0.516 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.290
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.026
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.088
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.017
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.246
|0.516
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a 0.026 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
- Fowler has accumulated 665 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.