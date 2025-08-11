PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Andrew Novak betting profile: BMW Championship

Andrew Novak hits an approach shot on the first hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak is set to compete in the BMW Championship, taking place at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, from Aug. 14-17, 2025. This marks Novak's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Novak at the BMW Championship.

    At the BMW Championship

    • This is Novak's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT668-64-67-71-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6371-72-74-71+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1372-63-68-70-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3070-71-69-66-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4276-71-73-72+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5170-77-75-77+1111.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1167-69-67-71-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-80+8--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1766-71-72-64-758.000

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged 0.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.131-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.038-0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2590.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.2570.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.6850.528

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.259 ranks 24th on TOUR this season.
    • He ranks fourth on TOUR with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96.
    • Novak has accumulated 1,625 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 12th in that category.
    • His Driving Distance average of 300.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • Novak has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 60.89%, ranking 166th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

