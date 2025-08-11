Andrew Novak betting profile: BMW Championship
Andrew Novak hits an approach shot on the first hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak is set to compete in the BMW Championship, taking place at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, from Aug. 14-17, 2025. This marks Novak's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Novak at the BMW Championship.
At the BMW Championship
- This is Novak's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|68-64-67-71
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|71-72-74-71
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|72-63-68-70
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|70-71-69-66
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|76-71-73-72
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|70-77-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|66-71-72-64
|-7
|58.000
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.131
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.038
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.259
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.257
|0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.685
|0.528
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.259 ranks 24th on TOUR this season.
- He ranks fourth on TOUR with a Putts Per Round average of 27.96.
- Novak has accumulated 1,625 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 12th in that category.
- His Driving Distance average of 300.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- Novak has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 60.89%, ranking 166th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the BMW Championship.
