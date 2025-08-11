PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
19M AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry of Ireland hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Lowry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the BMW Championship.

    Lowry's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1375-67-70-71-5
    2022T1266-71-71-68-8
    2021T2671-68-71-65-13

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5973-68-71-71+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4070-72-74-66-220.300
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4572-73-66-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1364-68-68-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2369-72-73-77+345.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT264-65-67-70-14375.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1868-70-67-70-950.000

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Lowry has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged -0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.162-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8350.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.048-0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.198-0.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.848-0.562

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.162 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry is sporting a 0.835 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lowry has delivered a -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 20.43% of the time.
    • Lowry has accumulated 1,438 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.70% ranks 40th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Ludvig Åberg betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Patrick Cantlay betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Akshay Bhatia betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    FedEx St. Jude Championship

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    2

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    -16

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T3

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    5

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    5

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T6

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW