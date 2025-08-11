Shane Lowry betting profile: BMW Championship

Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.162 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry is sporting a 0.835 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lowry has delivered a -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 20.43% of the time.

Lowry has accumulated 1,438 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR.