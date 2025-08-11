Shane Lowry betting profile: BMW Championship
Shane Lowry of Ireland hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Lowry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th at 5-under.
Latest odds for Lowry at the BMW Championship.
Lowry's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|75-67-70-71
|-5
|2022
|T12
|66-71-71-68
|-8
|2021
|T26
|71-68-71-65
|-13
At the BMW Championship
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|73-68-71-71
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-72-74-66
|-2
|20.300
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|72-73-66-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|64-68-68-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|69-72-73-77
|+3
|45.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-70
|-14
|375.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|68-70-67-70
|-9
|50.000
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Lowry has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged -0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.162
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.835
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.048
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.198
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.848
|-0.562
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.162 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry is sporting a 0.835 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry has delivered a -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 20.43% of the time.
- Lowry has accumulated 1,438 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.70% ranks 40th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.