Ryan Fox betting profile: BMW Championship
Ryan Fox of New Zealand hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox will tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17 for the 2025 BMW Championship. This marks Fox's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Fox at the BMW Championship.
At the BMW Championship
- This is Fox's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|72-71-68-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|66-70-74-72
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|72-73-73-69
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P1
|66-66-64-66
|-18
|500.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|72-72-73-73
|+2
|51.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-72-73
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|P1
|65-70-68-66
|-15
|300.000
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fox has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged -0.332 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.049
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.433
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.036
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.252
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.673
|-0.332
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.049 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.433 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
- Fox has accumulated 1,126 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the BMW Championship.
