PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
19M AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox will tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17 for the 2025 BMW Championship. This marks Fox's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fox at the BMW Championship.

    At the BMW Championship

    • This is Fox's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5072-71-68-69E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6566-70-74-72+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1769-71-68-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1972-73-73-69+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP166-66-64-66-18500.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2072-72-73-73+251.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-72-73-137.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicP165-70-68-66-15300.000

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fox has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged -0.332 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.049-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.433-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.036-0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.2520.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.673-0.332

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.049 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.433 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
    • Fox has accumulated 1,126 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 32nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Ludvig Åberg betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Patrick Cantlay betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Akshay Bhatia betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    FedEx St. Jude Championship

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    2

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    -16

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T3

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    5

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    5

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T6

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW