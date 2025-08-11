Maverick McNealy betting profile: BMW Championship
Maverick McNealy watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 9, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. McNealy looks to improve upon his performance from the 2022 tournament where he finished tied for 32nd at 3-under par.
Latest odds for McNealy at the BMW Championship.
McNealy's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T32
|70-71-72-68
|-3
|2021
|T63
|69-70-70-77
|-2
|2020
|T40
|77-70-73-68
|+8
At the BMW Championship
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-74-69-66
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-71-71-66
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|70-70-66-68
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|37
|76-69-72-73
|+10
|25.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|75-72-69-70
|-2
|287.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|70-72-69-73
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|8.000
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 2-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.269
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.265
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.122
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.263
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.675
|0.536
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.265 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
- McNealy has accumulated 1,672 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the BMW Championship.
