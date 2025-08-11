Maverick McNealy betting profile: BMW Championship

McNealy is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.265 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.57% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.15% of the time.