PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 9, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Maverick McNealy watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 9, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. McNealy looks to improve upon his performance from the 2022 tournament where he finished tied for 32nd at 3-under par.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the BMW Championship.

    McNealy's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T3270-71-72-68-3
    2021T6369-70-70-77-2
    2020T4077-70-73-68+8

    At the BMW Championship

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2866-66-74-69-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-74-69-66-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-71-71-66-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1770-70-66-68-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open3776-69-72-73+1025.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT575-72-69-70-2287.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3370-72-69-73E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6068-69-72-72+18.000

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 2-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2690.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.265-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.122-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.2630.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.6750.536

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.265 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
    • McNealy has accumulated 1,672 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 11th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    WiretoWire: Rose blooms at FedEx St. Jude

    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Purse breakdown: BMW Championship

    Latest
    Official

    FedEx St. Jude Championship

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    2

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    -16

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T3

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    5

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    5

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T6

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW