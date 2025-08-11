Russell Henley betting profile: BMW Championship
Russell Henley hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Russell Henley returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Henley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 4-under.
Russell Henley's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|70-71-70-73
|-4
|2023
|T8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|2022
|T35
|67-71-72-72
|-2
|2021
|T60
|72-73-73-67
|-3
|2020
|T25
|74-69-70-73
|+6
At the BMW Championship
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Henley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for eighth at 9-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Russell Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|66-70-71-66
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|72-70-65-68
|-9
|145.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|68-68-61-69
|-14
|375.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|70-72-72-71
|+5
|165.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|74-68-73-71
|-2
|287.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|65-74-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-68-70-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-70-74-69
|-3
|35.000
Russell Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 1.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Russell Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.005
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.543
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.501
|0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.262
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.310
|1.612
Russell Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.7 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley is sporting a 0.543 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley is delivering a 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Henley ranks seventh in Bogey Avoidance at 13.33% and fifth in Strokes Gained: Total with 1.310.
- He has accumulated 2,391 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fourth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the BMW Championship.
