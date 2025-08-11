PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)



    Russell Henley returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Henley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 4-under.

    Latest odds for Henley at the BMW Championship.

    Russell Henley's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2270-71-70-73-4
    2023T869-69-70-63-9
    2022T3567-71-72-72-2
    2021T6072-73-73-67-3
    2020T2574-69-70-73+6

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Henley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for eighth at 9-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Russell Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1766-70-71-66-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1072-70-65-68-9145.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT268-68-61-69-14375.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1070-72-72-71+5165.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT574-68-73-71-2287.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4665-74-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-68-70-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-68+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-70-74-69-335.000

    Russell Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Henley has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 1.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Russell Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.0050.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5430.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.5010.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.2620.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.3101.612

    Russell Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.7 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley is sporting a 0.543 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Henley is delivering a 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Henley ranks seventh in Bogey Avoidance at 13.33% and fifth in Strokes Gained: Total with 1.310.
    • He has accumulated 2,391 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fourth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

