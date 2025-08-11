Russell Henley betting profile: BMW Championship

Henley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.7 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley is sporting a 0.543 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.26% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Henley is delivering a 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.

Henley ranks seventh in Bogey Avoidance at 13.33% and fifth in Strokes Gained: Total with 1.310.