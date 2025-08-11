Bud Cauley betting profile: BMW Championship
Bud Cauley hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley is set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland for the BMW Championship from Aug. 14-17, 2025. This marks Cauley's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Cauley at the BMW Championship.
At the BMW Championship
- This is Cauley's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|67-70-68-75
|E
|5.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-72-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-79
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|71-74-75-75
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|66-69-69-67
|-9
|190.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T72
|74-69-77-74
|+10
|5.625
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.257 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.194
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.449
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.025
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.175
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.844
|0.257
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a 0.449 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley has delivered a 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.
- Cauley has accumulated 831 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 53rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the BMW Championship.
