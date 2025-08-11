Bud Cauley betting profile: BMW Championship

Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a 0.449 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cauley has delivered a 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.