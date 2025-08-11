PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Bud Cauley betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley is set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland for the BMW Championship from Aug. 14-17, 2025. This marks Cauley's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the BMW Championship.

    At the BMW Championship

    • This is Cauley's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1464-69-70-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5567-70-68-75E5.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-72-67-1019.563
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2570-70-68-67-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC70-79+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3971-74-75-75+719.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge366-69-69-67-9190.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT7274-69-77-74+105.625

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Cauley has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged 0.257 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1940.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4490.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.0250.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1750.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.8440.257

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a 0.449 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley has delivered a 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.
    • Cauley has accumulated 831 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 53rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    BMW Championship: Catch all the action from Caves Valley

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Xander Schauffele betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    FedEx St. Jude Championship

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    2

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    -16

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T3

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    5

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    5

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T6

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW