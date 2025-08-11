PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Samuel Stevens betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens is set to compete in the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, from Aug. 14-17, 2025. This marks Stevens' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the BMW Championship.

    At the BMW Championship

    • This is Stevens' first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5471-70-69-71+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 27, 20253M Open262-68-66-66-22300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7572-67-72-75+62.400
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2164-68-72-67-1338.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4575-73-65-67E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2371-72-72-73+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3174-73-76-70+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2872-68-68-69-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6070-68-77-75+68.036

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.459 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.533 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2860.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.216-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2030.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.142-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.4140.533

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens is sporting a -0.216 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens is delivering a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Stevens has accumulated 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 28th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Xander Schauffele betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Sepp Straka betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Aug 11, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: BMW Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    FedEx St. Jude Championship

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    2

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    -16

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T3

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    5

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    5

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T6

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW