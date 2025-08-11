Samuel Stevens betting profile: BMW Championship
Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Samuel Stevens is set to compete in the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, from Aug. 14-17, 2025. This marks Stevens' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Stevens at the BMW Championship.
At the BMW Championship
- This is Stevens' first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|71-70-69-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|2
|62-68-66-66
|-22
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|72-67-72-75
|+6
|2.400
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|64-68-72-67
|-13
|38.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|75-73-65-67
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|71-72-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|74-73-76-70
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-68-77-75
|+6
|8.036
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.459 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.533 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.286
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.216
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.203
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.142
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.414
|0.533
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens is sporting a -0.216 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens is delivering a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Stevens has accumulated 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 28th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the BMW Championship.
