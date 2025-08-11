Samuel Stevens betting profile: BMW Championship

Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens is sporting a -0.216 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stevens is delivering a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.83% of the time.