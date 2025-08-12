Harris English betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Harris English hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Harris English returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. English looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 10th at 7-under.
Latest odds for English at the BMW Championship.
English's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|2021
|T26
|69-70-71-65
|-13
|2020
|T40
|75-71-69-73
|+8
At the BMW Championship
- In English's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|70-68-69-72
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|2
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|500.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|72-65-66-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|67-68-67-65
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|73-74-77-74
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|71-73-73-71
|E
|105.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-69-72-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T2
|72-70-71-65
|-6
|391.667
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|65-70-68-68
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|6.625
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.234
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.043
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.014
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.312
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.603
|0.506
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a 0.043 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English has delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.91% of the time.
- English has accumulated 2,232 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.