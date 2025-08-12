PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Harris English betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Harris English returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. English looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 10th at 7-under.

    Latest odds for English at the BMW Championship.

    English's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1068-67-72-66-7
    2021T2669-70-71-65-13
    2020T4075-71-69-73+8

    At the BMW Championship

    • In English's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4870-68-69-72-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship267-70-68-66-13500.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2272-65-66-72-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT467-68-67-65-13312.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5973-74-77-74+189.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1271-73-73-71E105.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-69-72-71+16.050
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT272-70-71-65-6391.667
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1165-70-68-68-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6670-69-72-72-16.625

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
    • English has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2340.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0430.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.0140.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3120.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.6030.506

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sports a 0.043 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English has delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.91% of the time.
    • English has accumulated 2,232 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

