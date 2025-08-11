PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge looks on while playing the 11th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Hoge looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the BMW Championship.

    Hoge's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1372-68-71-72-5
    20232171-69-70-65-5
    2022T4870-70-74-70E
    2021T4969-71-71-70-7
    2020T6571-73-75-76+15

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6473-74-67-72+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-78+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC81-73+12--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4570-72-71-67E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT773-69-75-70-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6368-73-69-72+27.375

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -1.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.583-0.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3780.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.017-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.068-0.999
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.290-1.487

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.378 (34th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hoge sports a -0.583 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 294.4 yards Driving Distance average.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28.
    • Hoge has accumulated 1,026 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 40th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 139th by breaking par 20.50 percent of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.49 percent ranks 138th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

