Tom Hoge betting profile: BMW Championship

Tom Hoge looks on while playing the 11th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 09, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Hoge looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th at 5-under.
Hoge's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|2023
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|2022
|T48
|70-70-74-70
|E
|2021
|T49
|69-71-71-70
|-7
|2020
|T65
|71-73-75-76
|+15
At the BMW Championship
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|73-74-67-72
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|81-73
|+12
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|70-72-71-67
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|73-69-75-70
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|68-73-69-72
|+2
|7.375
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -1.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.583
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.378
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.017
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.068
|-0.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.290
|-1.487
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.378 (34th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hoge sports a -0.583 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 294.4 yards Driving Distance average.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28.
- Hoge has accumulated 1,026 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 40th on TOUR.
- He ranks 139th by breaking par 20.50 percent of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.49 percent ranks 138th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the BMW Championship.
