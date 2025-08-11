PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger plays a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 8, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)



    Daniel Berger returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Berger looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2021, where he finished tied for 26th at 13-under.

    Latest odds for Berger at the BMW Championship.

    Berger's recent history at the BMW Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T2668-71-70-66-13
    2020T2573-74-69-70+6

    At the BMW Championship

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6868-75-72-75+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-70-70-68-434.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5568-71-72-69E5.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4271-71-65-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4672-72-76-73+1316.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-72+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-74-68E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1168-69-68-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-67-68-65-14312.500

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged -0.304 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4240.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5350.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.175-0.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.214-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.571-0.304

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.424 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.535 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.
    • Berger has accumulated 1,167 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 30th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

