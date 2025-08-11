Daniel Berger betting profile: BMW Championship
Daniel Berger returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Caves Valley Golf Club from Aug. 14-17, 2025. Berger looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2021, where he finished tied for 26th at 13-under.
Latest odds for Berger at the BMW Championship.
Berger's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T26
|68-71-70-66
|-13
|2020
|T25
|73-74-69-70
|+6
At the BMW Championship
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 12-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|68-75-72-75
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-70-70-68
|-4
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|68-71-72-69
|E
|5.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|71-71-65-72
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|72-72-76-73
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-74-68
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|68-69-68-66
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|312.500
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.304 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.424
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.535
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.175
|-0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.214
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.571
|-0.304
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.424 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.535 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.
- Berger has accumulated 1,167 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 30th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the BMW Championship.
