2025 TOUR Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
1 Min Read
DraftKings odds: Ride Scottie Scheffler or take props at TOUR Championship?
The PGA TOUR heads to Atlanta, Georgia this week for the 2025 TOUR Championship. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: Aug. 21-24, 2025
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Course: East Lake Golf Club
- Par: 70 / 7,440 yards
- Purse: $40.0 million
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
Betting profiles for the 2025 TOUR Championship
- Ludvig Åberg Click here for player betting preview.
- Akshay Bhatia Click here for player betting preview.
- Keegan Bradley Click here for player betting preview.
- Jacob Bridgeman Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Burns Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Cantlay Click here for player betting preview.
- Corey Conners Click here for player betting preview.
- Harris English Click here for player betting preview.
- Tommy Fleetwood Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Gotterup Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Griffin Click here for player betting preview.
- Harry Hall Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Harman Click here for player betting preview.
- Russell Henley Click here for player betting preview.
- Viktor Hovland Click here for player betting preview.
- Sungjae Im Click here for player betting preview.
- Shane Lowry Click here for player betting preview.
- Robert MacIntyre Click here for player betting preview.
- Hideki Matsuyama Click here for player betting preview.
- Rory McIlroy Click here for player betting preview.
- Maverick McNealy Click here for player betting preview.
- Collin Morikawa Click here for player betting preview.
- Andrew Novak Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Rose Click here for player betting preview.
- Scottie Scheffler Click here for player betting preview.
- J.J. Spaun Click here for player betting preview.
- Sepp Straka Click here for player betting preview.
- Nick Taylor Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Thomas Click here for player betting preview.
- Cameron Young Click here for player betting preview.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.