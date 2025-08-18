Andrew Novak betting profile: TOUR Championship

Novak has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Novak has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.