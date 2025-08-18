PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Andrew Novak of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak is set to make his debut at the TOUR Championship, which takes place at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia from Aug. 21-24, 2025. The tournament boasts a purse of $40 million.

    Latest odds for Novak at the TOUR Championship.

    At the TOUR Championship

    • This is Novak's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4872-76-77-75+20--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT668-64-67-71-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6371-72-74-71+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1372-63-68-70-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3070-71-69-66-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4276-71-73-72+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5170-77-75-77+1111.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1167-69-67-71-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-80+8--

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Novak has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged 0.705 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1080.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.113-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.1960.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2100.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4000.705

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 ranks 76th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Novak sports a -0.113 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 60.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 45th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04.
    • His Par Breakers percentage of 20.64% ranks 131st on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.70% ranks 143rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

