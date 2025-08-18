PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 14: Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 14, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 14: Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 14, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup is set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24 for the 2025 TOUR Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the TOUR Championship.

    At the TOUR Championship

    • This is Gotterup's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3373-70-75-68+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5472-73-70-66+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1063-69-65-69-1872.500
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship372-65-68-67-12350.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open168-61-70-66-15500.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2166-69-67-69-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2672-66-65-70-1530.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-69-69-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2867-65-75-70-325.813

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.673 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 1.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.5610.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.051-0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.0520.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0090.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5711.312

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.561 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.7 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup is sporting a -0.051 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 70.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.16% of the time..

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

