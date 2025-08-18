Chris Gotterup betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 14: Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 14, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup is set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24 for the 2025 TOUR Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Gotterup at the TOUR Championship.
At the TOUR Championship
- This is Gotterup's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|73-70-75-68
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|72-73-70-66
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T10
|63-69-65-69
|-18
|72.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|3
|72-65-68-67
|-12
|350.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|68-61-70-66
|-15
|500.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|66-69-67-69
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|72-66-65-70
|-15
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|67-65-75-70
|-3
|25.813
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.673 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 1.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.561
|0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.051
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.052
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.009
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.571
|1.312
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.561 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.7 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup is sporting a -0.051 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 70.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.16% of the time..
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
