Chris Gotterup betting profile: TOUR Championship

Gotterup has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.

Gotterup has an average of 0.673 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.