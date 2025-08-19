Ranking the field: Creator Classic at East Lake

1 Luke Kwon (+400) The returning champ gets the top spot. Kwon won the inaugural Creator Classic here in a four-man playoff and might look to buy a timeshare on East Lake’s back nine if he defends his title. If he doesn’t at least podium, it’ll be a major letdown.

2 Brad Dalke (+425) Dalke’s resume includes appearances in the Masters and U.S. Open, along with a runner-up at the U.S. Amateur. He contributed to a Creator Classic victory at Philly Cricket Club, albeit in a team format. Dalke is essentially that guy on your beer league softball team who hits 500-foot bombs and insists he’s “just here for fun.”



3 Micah Morris (+575) Morris, aka “Tig,” returns with his signature driver-swinging violence. He missed last year’s playoff by one shot, which is basically the golf equivalent of losing a YouTube video to the algorithm by .01% click-through rate. Expect fireworks, or at least some balls lost deep in Georgia pine straw.

4 Sean Walsh (+900) Dalke’s sparring partner and content co-star, Walsh was in the playoff last year at East Lake, showing he has the skills to contend. However, Walsh recently posted an unsavory 14-over round at The Olympic Club in a proper dusting by Dalke, dropping him down our rankings due to possible poor form and potential of shellshock.

5 Roger Steele (+110) One of the best personalities in the golf media-sphere, Steele returns to East Lake with a chip on his shoulder and a grudge over last year’s playoff runner-up. If competitive drive counted for Strokes Gained, Steele would be the runaway favorite.

6 Peter Finch (+1200) Fresh off a tremendous run in The Open qualifying, Finchy might be the most wholesome assassin in the field. His instructional game is dialed, his accent is soothing and his golf is sneakily lethal. Don’t be shocked if he politely dismantles half the field while reminding them about grip pressure.

7 Chris Solomon (+1400) No Laying Up’s Soly returns for his second Creator Classic of the year with a game in flux. Some suspect rounds in the mid-80s pollute his current handicap, but he nearly stole the TPC Sawgrass edition from Grant Horvat with some incredible scrambling to slip into the playoff. We know the bright lights don’t blind him, but whether his swing and self-diagnosed "dad back" cooperate is another story entirely.

8 Gabby Golf Girl (+1600) The ironwoman of the Creator Classic, Gabby has played two editions of the series – and her game keeps improving. A T6 at Sawgrass last time shows she’s knocking on the door. Also leads the league in style game by several strokes.

9 Garrett Clark (+1700) Garrett has the charisma, the following and the media wizardry to be the poster boy of the Creator Classic franchise. What he doesn’t have (yet) is a solid stroke-play track record in this event. He finished third to last at East Lake in 2024, but if Good Good content is any indicator, redemption arcs always play well on camera.

10 Sabrina Andolpho (+2300) Second appearance, first singles showdown. With a +0.5 handicap, Sabrina’s got plenty of game to back up her Golf Girl Games empire. The only question: How will her nerves hold up when she can’t lean on a teammate? We’re slotting her here out of caution, but don’t be shocked if she soul-snatches a few big names.

11 Daniel Saloner (+3000) The Short Game King himself, Daniel Saloner makes his event debut in true Cinderella fashion. SGK made an improbable surge through the Creator Classic qualifier, holding off the field in a chip-off on the 18th hole. Can his kingdom expand to Atlanta? Or will his reign end somewhere around East Lake’s bunkers? Either way, expect elite hands and at least one miraculous up-and-down that makes the broadcast highlight reel.