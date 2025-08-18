Russell Henley betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Russell Henley returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Henley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
Latest odds for Henley at the TOUR Championship.
Henley's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|67-71-67-62
|-19
|2023
|T14
|65-71-72-66
|-9
At the TOUR Championship
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 19-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|69-68-68-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|66-70-71-66
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|72-70-65-68
|-9
|145.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|68-68-61-69
|-14
|375.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|70-72-72-71
|+5
|165.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|74-68-73-71
|-2
|287.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|65-74-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-68-70-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 1.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.001
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.564
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.490
|0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.231
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.284
|1.612
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley ranks fifth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.284.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.564 ranks 14th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.84% ranks 35th.
- Henley excels in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, ranking sixth on TOUR with an average of 0.490.
- In terms of scoring, Henley ranks tenth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.45% and 40th in Par Breakers at 22.83%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
