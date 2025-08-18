PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Henley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.

    Latest odds for Henley at the TOUR Championship.

    Henley's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T467-71-67-62-19
    2023T1465-71-72-66-9

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1569-68-68-73-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1766-70-71-66-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1072-70-65-68-9145.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT268-68-61-69-14375.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1070-72-72-71+5165.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT574-68-73-71-2287.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4665-74-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-68-70-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-68+3--

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Henley has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 1.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.0010.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5640.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4900.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2310.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.2841.612

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley ranks fifth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.284.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.564 ranks 14th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.84% ranks 35th.
    • Henley excels in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, ranking sixth on TOUR with an average of 0.490.
    • In terms of scoring, Henley ranks tenth in Bogey Avoidance at 13.45% and 40th in Par Breakers at 22.83%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

