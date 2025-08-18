Russell Henley betting profile: TOUR Championship

Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.

Henley has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.