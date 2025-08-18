Patrick Cantlay betting profile: TOUR Championship

Cantlay has finished in the top-five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.

Cantlay has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.