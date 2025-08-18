PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 16: Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 16, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Cantlay looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 17th at 11-under.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the TOUR Championship.

    Cantlay's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1769-70-71-67-11
    2023569-68-68-66-13
    2022T770-66-66-70-16
    2021167-66-67-69-21

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished first at 21-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3072-67-72-73+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT970-67-66-68-9--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3266-72-67-69-1424.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1267-68-68-69-8115.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1272-73-69-74E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT465-68-70-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1367-69-67-71-1090.000

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top-five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 1.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3120.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5590.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green880.0010.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.150-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0221.037

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay is sporting a 0.559 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay is delivering a 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.32% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

