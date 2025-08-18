Patrick Cantlay betting profile: TOUR Championship
Patrick Cantlay returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Cantlay looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 17th at 11-under.
Cantlay's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|69-70-71-67
|-11
|2023
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|2022
|T7
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|2021
|1
|67-66-67-69
|-21
At the TOUR Championship
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished first at 21-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-67-72-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|70-67-66-68
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|66-72-67-69
|-14
|24.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|67-68-68-69
|-8
|115.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|72-73-69-74
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|65-68-70-65
|-12
|300.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|67-69-67-71
|-10
|90.000
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top-five once, top 10 twice, and top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 1.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.312
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.559
|0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.001
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.150
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.022
|1.037
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay is sporting a 0.559 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay is delivering a 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.32% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
