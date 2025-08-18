PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Scottie Scheffler returns to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia for the TOUR Championship from Aug. 21-24, 2025. As the defending champion, Scheffler aims to replicate his dominant performance from last year where he finished at 30-under.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the TOUR Championship.

    Scheffler's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024165-66-66-67-30
    2023T671-65-73-70-11
    2022T265-66-66-73-20
    2021T2267-72-68-71-3
    2020571-66-66-65-14

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished first with a score of 30-under.
    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship166-65-67-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT367-66-65-67-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship168-64-67-68-17750.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-68-69-67-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT662-69-72-65-12250.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT773-71-70-70+4225.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday170-70-68-70-10700.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT468-71-64-69-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship169-68-65-71-11750.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson161-63-66-63-31500.000

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top 10 ten times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 2.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.7650.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2940.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.2950.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.3960.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.7512.056

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.765, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler is first on TOUR with a 1.294 mark. He ranks sixth with a 70.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has a 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 16th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he leads the TOUR by breaking par 26.31% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

