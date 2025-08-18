Scottie Scheffler betting profile: TOUR Championship
Scottie Scheffler returns to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia for the TOUR Championship from Aug. 21-24, 2025. As the defending champion, Scheffler aims to replicate his dominant performance from last year where he finished at 30-under.
Latest odds for Scheffler at the TOUR Championship.
Scheffler's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|65-66-66-67
|-30
|2023
|T6
|71-65-73-70
|-11
|2022
|T2
|65-66-66-73
|-20
|2021
|T22
|67-72-68-71
|-3
|2020
|5
|71-66-66-65
|-14
At the TOUR Championship
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished first with a score of 30-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|67-66-65-67
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|750.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|62-69-72-65
|-12
|250.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|73-71-70-70
|+4
|225.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|700.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|68-71-64-69
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|1
|69-68-65-71
|-11
|750.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|61-63-66-63
|-31
|500.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top 10 ten times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.765
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.294
|0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.295
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.396
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.751
|2.056
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.765, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler is first on TOUR with a 1.294 mark. He ranks sixth with a 70.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler has a 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 16th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he leads the TOUR by breaking par 26.31% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
