One to 30: How to bet on every player in TOUR Championship field
Written by Will Gray
ATLANTA – The race to the FedExCup has reached its final stop, and the 30 players still standing will begin the week on even footing.
For the first time ever, the winner of the TOUR Championship will also win the FedExCup without the added factor of Starting Strokes. That means that all 30 participants will tee it up Thursday at East Lake Golf Club starting from the same position, with every player envisioning how he can lift the season-long hardware come Sunday.
From a betting perspective, a limited field does not mean limited markets. From finish positions to head-to-head matchups, micro-bet markets and everything in between, bettors are not lacking for optionality on this week’s card.
So let’s take a look at all 30 players in the field – along with a corresponding market and wager where you can look to back them and boost your bankroll in the process (Note: All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook):
1. Scottie Scheffler
- Bet: To win wire-to-wire (+650)
Scheffler is hardly a front-runner, but he’s also one shot away from potentially winning both postseason events. He leads the TOUR in Round 1 scoring average, so it’s not like he’s a Thursday slouch. If he’s going to hold onto the FedExCup trophy, bet on him doing it in style.
2. Rory McIlroy
- Bet: Winner without Scottie Scheffler (+550)
Who wouldn’t tune in for a Scottie-Rory duel this weekend? McIlroy has plenty of fond memories in Atlanta having lifted the FedExCup three times, and this market takes out the biggest elephant in the biggest room on TOUR.
3. J.J. Spaun
- Bet: Top 10 finish
Taking a more cautious approach with the U.S. Open champ, who is wrapping a career year but might need some time to learn East Lake in his TOUR Championship debut.
4. Justin Rose
- Bet: Top 5 finish (+700)
It’s been six years since Rose has teed it up in Atlanta, but he showed a couple weeks ago in Memphis that he still has plenty of game. Don’t be surprised if he puts up another strong finish to cap a year where his good weeks have, by and large, been really good.
5. Tommy Fleetwood
- Bet: To win TOUR Championship (+1400)
In the words of Incubus, "If not now, when?" Fleetwood is playing some of the best golf of his career and has a game to suit this week’s venue. If Scheffler falters, he could be in position for a watershed win.
6. Ben Griffin
- Bet: 72-hole matchup over Hideki Matsuyama (-110)
If only there was a market for most Creatine consumed before a tee time. Griffin overcame a wild Sunday at BMW to post another solid finish, and he’s likely to contend again this week with Ryder Cup aspirations still very much in the air.
7. Russell Henley
- Bet: Top 5 finish (+250)
Henley was one of the best performers here last year, and the Georgia product needs no introduction to East Lake. Expect another strong showing as he gets in the mix for the season-long crown.
8. Sepp Straka
- Bet: Round 1 Over 12.5 Greens in Regulation (+110)
At 70.45%, Straka has the highest GIR percentage in the field of people not named Scottie Scheffler. While he missed last week’s event in Maryland, expect him to have more than his fair share of birdie putts on Thursday.
9. Robert MacIntyre
- Bet: Round 1 Under 69.5 (-120)
The Scot couldn’t hold off Scheffler on Sunday, but he remains one of the best players in the game – especially when the venue gets demanding. Expect him to start the week in red figures after his Caves Valley runner-up.
10. Maverick McNealy
- Bet: Round 1 Under 69.5 (-115)
If McNealy has any hopes of cracking the U.S. Ryder Cup team, he needs to make a big splash this week. That will need to start Thursday, as he looks to build off of last week, where he closed with three straight rounds in the 60s en route to third place.
11. Harris English
- Bet: Round 1 Under 3.5 Birdies or Better (+105)
English has had a stellar season, including a win and a pair of runner-up finishes in majors, but he’s 151st in Birdie Average this season – the lowest of anyone that made it to East Lake.
12. Justin Thomas
- Bet: Round 1 Over 4.5 Birdies or Better (+130)
In contrast to English, Thomas is fourth on TOUR in birdie average at 4.4 per round. He’s a former FedExCup champ who knows East Lake and should come out of the gates firing at pins.
13. Cameron Young
- Bet: Round 1 Under 10.5 total pars (-105)
Young is making his second East Lake appearance, but back in 2022 he had some colorful scorecards including just seven pars in the final round. With eyes on a potential Ryder Cup spot, don’t be surprised if he makes a few squares in pursuit of scorecard circles.
14. Ludvig Åberg
- Bet: 72-hole matchup over Patrick Cantlay (-140)
Åberg is back to being his solid self, with top-10 results each of the last two weeks. A similar showing this week should be enough to push him past the former FedExCup champ.
15. Andrew Novak
- Bet: Top 20 finish (+100)
Novak has cooled in recent weeks, but this is still an opportunity for even money on him beating at least a third of the field. Sign me up.
16. Keegan Bradley
- Bet: 72-hole matchup over Maverick McNealy (-110)
This is a fun head-to-head between two players who may make next month’s U.S. Ryder Cup team – including the guy who will decide. Bradley’s chances of choosing himself remain up in the air, but expect him to get the better of McNealy who is making his East Lake debut.
17. Sam Burns
- Bet: Round 1 Over 4.5 Birdies or Better (+135)
Burns is making his fifth straight TOUR Championship appearance, and he’s done his most work on Thursday – averaging 68.25 across his previous four opening rounds. He’ll look to build upon the momentum from last week’s T4 finish.
18. Brian Harman
- Bet: Round 1 matchup over Chris Gotterup (-105)
Harman has been the more consistent player in recent weeks, and he also have the edge in East Lake experience as he makes his third TOUR Championship start in the last four years.
19. Corey Conners
- Bet: Top 10 finish (+200)
Tempering expectations here for Conners, who has historically struggled at East Lake and finished down the leaderboard each of the last two weeks. If his iron play is up to his standards, he’ll have a chance at a top-10 result.
20. Patrick Cantlay
- Bet: Round 1 birdie or better on hole No. 3 (+265)
Cantlay sits behind only Scheffler in par-4 performance this year, averaging 3.95 for the season. The 415-yard third hole will present the biggest birdie opportunity across the first few holes as players find their footing at East Lake.
21. Collin Morikawa
- Bet: Round 1 Over 69.5 (+105)
Last year, Morikawa had the lowest 72-hole score at this event, but he hasn’t shown the same form in recent weeks and had just one score below 70 last week at Caves Valley.
22. Viktor Hovland
- Bet: Top Continental European (+200)
This is a three-man market with Åberg and Straka. While Åberg is favored, I’ll take a little better price and side with Hovland as he looks to rekindle his 2023 form in Atlanta.
23. Hideki Matsuyama
- Bet: Lowest 18-hole score in the tournament (+3000)
Matsuyama can be unpredictable at times, but he also has a penchant for going crazy low at a moment’s notice. With rounds of 65 and 64 at each of the first two postseason events, don’t be surprised if he spikes something even lower this week to turn heads.
24. Shane Lowry
- Bet: Top Great Britain & Ireland (+900)
I’m bullish on Fleetwood and am slow to fade McIlroy at East Lake, but it’s still a bit surprising to see Lowry with the highest odds in this six-man market with Rose, Hall and MacIntyre. In his East Lake debut last year, he carded four straight rounds in the 60s including a third-round 65.
25. Nick Taylor
- Bet: No Green in Regulation on No. 2 in Round 1 (+135)
Taylor struggles somewhat with approach play outside of 200 yards, and he’s below TOUR average in par-3 birdies. That’s a combination that could prove tricky on No. 2, which measures at 205 yards. Taylor missed the green two of four times in his lone TOUR Championship appearance in 2023.
26. Harry Hall
- Bet: First Round Leader (+2700)
The Englishman leads the TOUR in Total Putting and sits third in Round 1 scoring average. That’s a potent combo for a hot start as he looks to build on last week’s performance in Baltimore.
27. Jacob Bridgeman
- Bet: 72-hole matchup over Andrew Novak (-130)
Bridgeman and Novak are each making their TOUR Championship debuts this week, but I’ll side with the better putter – and the player who has been more consistent over the last two weeks.
28. Sungjae Im
- Bet: Top Rest of World (+350)
This is a four-man market with Im, Matsuyama, Conners and Taylor. Im has among the highest odds, but he also owns one of the longest active streaks of East Lake appearances. If the irons get back on track, he can cash this one.
29. Chris Gotterup
- Bet: Round 1 Under 7.5 fairways hit (-175)
Gotterup is making his TOUR Championship debut, and at 53.4% he ranks 150th this year on TOUR in fairways hit – behind everyone in the field except Rory McIlroy.
30. Akshay Bhatia
- Bet: First player to be under par vs. Chris Gotterup (-120)
Bhatia and Gotterup will get things going on Thursday morning in the 11:16 a.m. ET tee time. Look for Bhatia, who’s 13th this year in birdie average and making his second straight start at East Lake, to get into red figures before Gotterup.