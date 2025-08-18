Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: TOUR Championship

Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood is sporting a 0.715 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fleetwood is delivering a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 22.78% of the time.