Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays a second shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood returns to East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship, set to tee off in Atlanta, Georgia from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Fleetwood looks to improve upon his 20th place finish from last year's tournament where he shot 10-under par.
Latest odds for Fleetwood at the TOUR Championship.
Fleetwood's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|20
|70-67-71-67
|-10
|2023
|T6
|71-70-65-66
|-11
At the TOUR Championship
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished 20th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|63-64-69-69
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|18.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|66-65-63-72
|-14
|375.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|72-75-72-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-76-70
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|68-68-67-65
|-12
|300.000
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 1.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.274
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.715
|0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.297
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.299
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.585
|1.513
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood is sporting a 0.715 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fleetwood is delivering a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
- Fleetwood currently ranks third in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.585.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
