3H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays a second shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays a second shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood returns to East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship, set to tee off in Atlanta, Georgia from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Fleetwood looks to improve upon his 20th place finish from last year's tournament where he shot 10-under par.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the TOUR Championship.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20242070-67-71-67-10
    2023T671-70-65-66-11

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished 20th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT465-69-69-67-10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT363-64-69-69-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1673-68-69-67-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-67-71-68-418.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT266-65-63-72-14375.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1672-75-72-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT467-67-70-68-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4170-70-76-70+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT468-68-67-65-12300.000

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 1.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2740.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.7150.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.2970.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.2990.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.5851.513

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood is sporting a 0.715 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood is delivering a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
    • Fleetwood currently ranks third in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.585.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

