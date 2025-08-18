Sam Burns betting profile: TOUR Championship

Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns is sporting a -0.104 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Burns is delivering a 0.921 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.64% of the time.