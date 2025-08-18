Sam Burns betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Sam Burns of the United States prepares to play a second shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Sam Burns returns to East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship, set to tee off from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Burns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th.
Latest odds for Burns at the TOUR Championship.
Burns' recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|67-68-68-70
|-15
|2023
|T9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|2022
|24
|69-74-67-68
|-7
|2021
|T18
|71-70-69-68
|-6
At the TOUR Championship
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|68-67-67-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|70-71-66-68
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|71-64-67-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|67-71-67-69
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|72-65-69-78
|+4
|225.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P2
|66-66-68-62
|-18
|300.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|76-65-75-72
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-70-72-67
|-2
|52.000
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.125
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.104
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.009
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.921
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.951
|0.291
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns is sporting a -0.104 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns is delivering a 0.921 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.64% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
