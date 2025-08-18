PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Sam Burns of the United States prepares to play a second shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)



    Sam Burns returns to East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship, set to tee off from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Burns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th.

    Latest odds for Burns at the TOUR Championship.

    Burns' recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1267-68-68-70-15
    2023T966-66-71-67-10
    20222469-74-67-68-7
    2021T1871-70-69-68-6

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Burns' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 10-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT468-67-67-68-10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2870-71-66-68-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6171-64-67-74-84.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4570-69-72-72-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4767-71-72-68-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1767-71-67-69-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT772-65-69-78+4225.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP266-66-68-62-18300.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1276-65-75-72E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-70-72-67-252.000

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 0.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1250.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.104-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.009-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9210.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9510.291

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns is sporting a -0.104 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns is delivering a 0.921 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 23.64% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

