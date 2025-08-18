PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 01: Ben Griffin plays a shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin is set to compete in the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, from Aug. 21-24, 2025. This marks Griffin's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the TOUR Championship.

    At the TOUR Championship

    • This is Griffin's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1267-72-69-69-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT966-69-66-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-67-69-65-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-69-68-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1467-70-69-67-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1069-71-74-71+5165.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday265-72-72-73-6400.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge166-63-68-71-12500.000

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 1.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1950.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4390.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1520.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3360.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1231.471

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.195 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.439 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin is delivering a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.52% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

