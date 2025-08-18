Ben Griffin betting profile: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 01: Ben Griffin plays a shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ben Griffin is set to compete in the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, from Aug. 21-24, 2025. This marks Griffin's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Griffin at the TOUR Championship.
At the TOUR Championship
- This is Griffin's first time competing in the TOUR Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|67-72-69-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|66-69-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-69-65
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|165.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|65-72-72-73
|-6
|400.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-63-68-71
|-12
|500.000
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.195
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.439
|0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.152
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.336
|0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.123
|1.471
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.195 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.439 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin is delivering a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.52% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.