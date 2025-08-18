Cameron Young betting profile: TOUR Championship
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Cameron Young returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Young looks to improve upon his performance from 2022, where he finished 19th with a score of 10-under.
Latest odds for Young at the TOUR Championship.
Young's recent history at the TOUR Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|19
|67-67-70-69
|-10
At the TOUR Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2022, he finished 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|11
|74-66-65-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|69-65-71-64
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-22
|500.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|65-73-71-72
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-74-69-70
|+3
|300.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|122.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|77-72-72-71
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|73-69-71-74
|+3
|15.750
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Young has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.354 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.319
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.234
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.046
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.654
|0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.692
|1.354
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.234 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 63.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.654 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 23.56% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the TOUR Championship.
