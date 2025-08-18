PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cameron Young betting profile: TOUR Championship

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 17, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Cameron Young returns to the TOUR Championship, set to tee off at East Lake Golf Club from Aug. 21-24, 2025. Young looks to improve upon his performance from 2022, where he finished 19th with a score of 10-under.

    Latest odds for Young at the TOUR Championship.

    Young's recent history at the TOUR Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20221967-67-70-69-10

    At the TOUR Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the TOUR Championship, in 2022, he finished 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 30-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1174-66-65-70-5--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship569-65-71-64-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship163-62-65-68-22500.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4668-69-69-71-119.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5265-73-71-72+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT470-74-69-70+3300.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT468-66-65-65-16122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2577-72-72-71+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4773-69-71-74+315.750

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 1.354 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3190.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.2340.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.046-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6540.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.6921.354

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.234 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 63.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.654 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 23.56% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the TOUR Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

